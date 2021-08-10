The Republican attorney generals of Alabama and Louisiana are inviting people to submit complaints if they believe they have been unfairly censored on social media platforms.
2 Southern AGs ask people to submit 'Big Tech' complaints
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bossier man arrested in Minden child's death
- First cases of COVID Lambda variant reported in North Louisiana
- 6 Vehicle crash claims 3 lives, sends multiple to the hospital
- Prescott assistant police chief fired, says he'll sue for wrongful termination
- Saturday night shooting disrupts celebration of life for slain Minden child
- Shreveport residents line up for dollars and vaccine
- Amazon contractor seeks companies for additional work
- Driver misses exit, flips vehicle and leaves the scene
- Hugh Jackman offers biopsy update: 'The results were inconclusive'
- Fatal crashes claim lives in Caddo, Sabine parishes
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.