SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police detective who was slashed in the throat Monday while handcuffing a wanted man is the second officer to be injured on the job in as many days.
Sunday, SPD arrested 48-year-old Thomas B. Wilson III after he was accused of trying to get away from an officer who was holding on to his vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.
Wilson was initially booked into the Shreveport City Jail on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder. However, on Tuesday, a SPD spokeswoman said the charge has been changed to aggravated assault with a vehicle.
Officers came in contact with Wilson after he was seen unresponsive in a vehicle. The Fire Department was dispatched to check him out, but when they and an officer arrived on the scene Wilson put the vehicle in drive and closed the door.
The officer opened the door to try and disable it, but Wilson turned a sharp left while accelerating, which restricted the officer’s ability to safely exit the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.
The officer received minor scraps but no major injuries, according to Sgt. Angie Wilhite.
Monday, SPD arrested 47-year-old Eric Brooks on several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, after a SPD detective chased him down and attempted to handcuff him. Brooks cut the detective in the neck with a box cutter, SPD said.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Home Depot on Berk Kouns after detectives went there to arrest Brooks on felony warrants charging him with theft.
The officer's injuries were non-life threatening.
Police said Brooks has been arrested multiple times in the past for offenses such as robbery, resisting arrest, multiple theft arrests and other charges.