SHREVEPORT, La. - Two suspects in fatal January shooting are in custody.
Jamarzia Leonard, 27, and Jalen Jack, 23, have been charged in the death of Travante Myles, 28.
Shreveport police were called to the on the 4900 block of Mansfield Road on Jan. 25. They found Myles suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to his body. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where later he died.
After reviewing the business’s video surveillance, investigators have released multiple images of the male suspects and the suspect’s vehicle.
Throughout their investigation, violent crime detectives identified Leonard and Jack as the two suspects involved in this offense. Arrest warrants were procured for both suspects.
Jalen Jack has been charged with one count of Accessories after the Fact to Second Degree Murder, one count of Failure to report Felony, one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is also charged one count of Aggravated Battery on an unrelated case.
Leonard is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. Following an interview with investigators, Leonard was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.