SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Grand Jury has charged three Shreveport men, two of them teens, with murders in two separate indictments returned Wednesday.
Caleb Gray, 15, and Dakari Roberts, 17, are charged in one indictment in connection with the Feb. 23 slaying of Ahmadzion'dre Bailey, 19.
Gray's case was transferred from juvenile court to Caddo District Court following a hearing, under applicable provisions of Louisiana law.
Bailey was found suffering from several bullet wounds on the pavement in the 3600 block of Michigan Boulevard by Shreveport police officers responding to reports of gunfire. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died. His death marked the 13th homicide in Shreveport/Caddo Parish in 2023.
Michael Rachal, 20, is charged in connection with the Sept. 7 shooting death of of Markaree Samone Rayson.
Rayson, 21, was found dead of gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle in the Cedar Grove neighborhood by Shreveport Police responding to reports of gunfire. Her slaying marked the 38th homicide in Shreveport/Caddo Parish in 2022.