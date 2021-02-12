MANY, La. -- Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two teens and are on the lookout for a third in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts.
Fortunately, the three vehicles that were stolen from Sabine Parish and the fourth from Mansfield have been recovered. Deputies are still looking for a gun that was stolen out of one of the cars. Another firearm has been recovered.
The sheriff's office, Many and Zwolle police investigated the cases.
Each vehicle that was stolen was left unlocked with the keys and valuables inside, said Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, who said he cannot stress enough the importance of locking up vehicles no matter how long they are parked. Two of the vehicles were stolen while they were left running to warm up.
"Please be aware of this and lock the vehicle back or do not let the vehicle out of your sight," Mitchell said.
The stolen vehicles include a 2012 Toyota Rav4 taken from Zwolle and located on Middle Creek Road in Many, a 2018 Ford F150 stolen from Middle Creek Road and found in Mansfield, a 2019 Nissan Sentra taken from Mansfield and recovered at Apollo Apartments in Many and a 2012 Dodge Challenger taken from Many and found in Zwolle.
Juvenile crimes in Sabine Parish have become a problem, Mitchell said.
"This rash of serious crimes by juveniles has to stop. Juveniles and their parents/guardians will be arrested or cited when crimes are committed. If your child leaves your house at any time and you do not know where he/she is, call and report it to the Sheriff's Office," he said.
Mitchell also noted that the current juvenile correctional centers designated for Sabine Parish juveniles are at full capacity. Arrangements are being made to house juveniles at other facilities across the state.