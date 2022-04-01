SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles for posting threats to Byrd High School on social media.
Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday School Resource Officer Deputy Rufus Porter was notified Thursday about a post on a social media messaging app threatening a shooting at Byrd High School.
Prator says detectives worked overnight and determined that the message was posted by a 16-year-old student at a different high school in Shreveport.
Porter was notified of another social media post, this time threatening to “blow up” Byrd High School. Detectives quickly traced the post back to a 17-year-old student at Byrd High School, Prator said.
Both juveniles were arrested for terrorizing and booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on Friday around noon.
Earlier this week, a 15-year-old female student at Woodlawn High School for making similar threats.