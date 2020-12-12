SHREVEPORT, La-- More houses have gone up in smoke. Shreveport Fire responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of College Street a few minutes before 4 a.m.
The blaze started off as a two-story home that was fully engulfed in flames. This sparked fire of two additional homes next to it.
According to Shreveport Fire, two of the homes were destroyed, both of which were vacant. The third home was saved.
Several vehicles also received radiant heat damage, including two fire engines.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns. There were no civilian injuries.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
This is the third report of house fires this week.
Earlier this week, a fire broke out on Spring Lake.
On Friday, just after midnight, another house fire broke out on Caldwell Street.