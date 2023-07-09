SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff 's deputies says two Vivian men died Sunday in a traffic accident on North Market Street at Northport Boulevard.
Deputies said an SUV traveling northbound crossed the center lane and hit a car waiting to turn at the traffic light from the southbound lane.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victims as Richard Whatley Jr., 53, and his nephew, Chris Whatley Jr., 28.
The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.