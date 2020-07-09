SHREVEPORT, La. -- Voting locations at two precincts in Caddo Parish will be changed for Saturday’s presidential primary because of construction under way at the regular sites.
Precincts affected are University Elementary School in southeast Shreveport and Summerfield Elementary School in southwest Shreveport. Construction work at the schools make them unsuitable for a voting location, said Dianne Doughty, chief deputy Caddo Parish clerk of court.
Five precincts are located at University Elementary. All are being relocated to the University Center at LSUS for Saturday’s election.
Two precincts are at Summerfield Elementary. Precinct 89 is being moved to Grawood Baptist Church on Colquitt Road. Precinct 63 is relocated to Southwood High School on Walker Road.
The relocations are only for Saturday’s election. The precincts will be back to their regular locations by the November presidential election, Doughty said.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.