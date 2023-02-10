SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued arrest warrants for two men wanted in separate domestic situations.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Telvin Johnson, 31, for two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim and domestic battery with strangulation in connection with an incident that happened in the 6700 block of Raspberry Lane.
Roderick McKnight, 30, is wanted for two counts of violation of protective order, two counts of simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
The warrants stem from a report in January of ongoing domestic abuse at a home on Illinois Street. The victim had a restraining order against McKnight.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either man, is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 Ext. 3. To remain anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.