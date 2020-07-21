Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 345 PM CDT... AT 253 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR DOYLINE, OR 13 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MINDEN, MOVING NORTH AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MINDEN, HAUGHTON, SIBLEY, COTTON VALLEY, DOYLINE, DIXIE INN, EVERGREEN, PRINCETON, CURTIS, FILLMORE, BELLEVUE, PLUM ORCHARD LANDING, KORAN, GILARK, NOLES LANDING, IVAN, LAKE BISTINEAU NORTH AND COUCHWOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&