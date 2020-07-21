MINDEN, La. — Two Minden men have been arrested on charges related to child pornography following a multi-agency investigation and the execution of search warrants, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker.
Monty Edwards Banks, 51, of the 700 block of Parkway Street, and David Randolph Yeager, Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Trevillion Lane, were arrested Monday.
Parker said the investigation and subsequent arrest by the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were in conjunction with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
"The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office remains vigilant and will continue to work to ensure that our children are protected from predators and those who intend to harm children," said Parker.
Banks is charged with multiple infractions — 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles (under the age of 13), six counts porn involving a juvenile (distribution under the age of 13) and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Banks is accused of transmitting a series of files depicting unclothed children between the ages of 3 years old to 8 years old posing in a sexual manner, according to a Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office booking report.
Also, according to the report, an on-scene examination of a cellphone belonging to Banks, which authorities found in a closet at his home, revealed 15 images of juveniles ranging from ages 5 to 10 years old. The children were unclothed.
Yeager is charged with six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Both men were taken into custody at their respective homes and booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.
If anyone is aware of a child in danger or who may be involved in human trafficking, contact the sheriff's office at 377-1515 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, said Parker.