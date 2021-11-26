DIXIE INN, La. - Three people died in separate traffic accident in north Louisiana on Thanksgiving Day.
A 58-year-old Sibley man died when his pickup ran ran off La. Highway 528 just north of Dixie Inn and overturned.
State police said Floyd Gray II was taken to Minden Medical Center where he was pronounced dead
Troopers say Zaria Griffith, 23, of Ruston was driving a car that ran off U.S Highway 167 north of Dodson and crashed into a tree.
Griffith, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Griffith’s two passengers, who were also restrained, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
A Red River Parish woman died in a single car accident on U.S. Highway 371 north of Coushatta.
Troopers say 56-year-old Constance Cole of Coushatta was southbound when her car ran off the road, struck a culvert, became airborne, then impacted the ground.
Cole, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.