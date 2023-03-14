SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Shreveport woman have been arrested in recent days in unrelated domestic incidents.
Shreveport police early Tuesday morning arrested Macey Lacaze, 35, after she reportedly busted out windows of a former boyfriend's car and broke other items belonging to him. It happened in the 200 block of Berk Kouns Industrial Loop.
Lacaze was arrested on charges of home invasion, property damage, domestic abuse battery and simple battery.
On Friday, Lachandra Walker, 29, was arrested after police said she pulled a gun on an ex-boyfriend and told him she would shoot him if he didn't move his vehicle from where it was parked in front of a home on Pinecroft Circle.
Walker is charged for domestic abuse aggravated assault. Officers recovered a firearm used in the incident.