BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Two Shreveport woman are behind bars -- one in Shreveport and the other in Bossier Parish -- on unrelated attempted murder charges.
Shreveport police have charged 27-year-old Jabrittney Whitaker with attempted second-degree murder and first degree feticide. She's held in the Caddo Correctional Center on bonds totaling $1 million.
Shreveport police spokesman Sgt. Chris Bordelon said Whitaker's charges stem from a hit-and-run incident on June 3 in the 6700 block of Pines Road. Whitaker is accused of intentionally hitting a pregnant woman with her car then leaving the scene.
The woman, who was 8 months pregnant then, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her child survived, Bordelon said.
Whitaker appeared in Caddo District Court on June 16, where she was appointed an attorney. Her next court appearance is July 27.
In the unrelated case, Bossier City police arrested Samantha Williams, 23, on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder. She was booked into the city jail Monday without incident, according to the arrest affidavit information.
She was transferred to Bossier Maximum Security Facility on Tuesday and is held on a $250,000 bond.
Bossier City police would not release information about Williams' arrest, saying it's an active investigation.
Williams made her first court appearance Wednesday morning, where her rights were explained regarding the assistance of counsel. Williams said she would hire her own attorney.