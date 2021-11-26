DODSON, La. - Two people died in separate traffic accident in north Louisiana on Thanksgiving Day.
State police say Zaria Griffith, 23, of Ruston was driving a car that run off U.S Highway 167 north of Dodson and crashed into a tree.
Griffith, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Griffith’s two passengers, who were also restrained, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
A Red River Parish woman died in a single car accident on U.S. Highway 371 north of Coushatta.
Troopers say 56-year-old Constance Cole of Coushatta was southbound when her car ran off the road, struck a culvert, became airborne, then impacted the ground.
Cole, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.