SHREVEPORT, La. - Police in Shreveport are looking for those responsible for a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Oakdale Street. That's in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood.
So far, no arrests have been made, but according to SPD they are looking for a grey and white SUV. Witnesses reported the vehicle sped onto Oakdale, then someone inside began firing a rifle. Before speeding away, two male victims were hit. They were taken to Ochsner LSU in a private vehicle. Police say one of those victims has life threatening injuries.
Outside of the Ochsner LSU emergency room entrance, bullet holes could be seen on a Mercedes Benz sedan.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
