MINDEN, La. — Two Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center officers have been arrested after being accused of making inappropriate contact with inmates via phone calls, Sheriff Gary Sexton said.
Taylor L. Sutter, 25 and Ashtyn Burway, 24, both of Bossier City, were arrested Friday and charged with malfeasance in office, Sexton said.
Both are alleged to have violated Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center (BDCC) policies and procedures, Sexton added.
No details were provided as to what sparked the investigation that resulted in their arrests.
Sutter and Taylor are listed as “Out of Custody,” according to vinelink.com, the system that allows the public to track the movement of offenders.
The system did not list bond amounts for the women. However, the custody detail tab reflected “Population Capacity.”