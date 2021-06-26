SHREVEPORT, La- Over 20 units of police and paramedics responded to a shooting at the Old Salem Village Apartments on Saturday evening.
When police arrived at the scene on Buncombe Road around 8 p.m., they found a male victim who was shot multiple times. An officer performed CPR on the victim until an ambulance arrived on scene.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition.
Police told KTBS that there was a physical altercation that led to gunfire. As of now, no word on a suspect.