The Fifth Annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators Gumbo Cook-off will take place Saturday, March 11, 2107 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
Gates open at noon and awards ceremony is at 4:00 pm. Admission is FREE and gumbo samples are only $2 each. In addition to the gumbo tasting, the crowd can shop over 30 vendors and enjoy a variety of food trucks. To give parents a break, let the kids have fun in the Children’s Area, provided by Bayou Bounce. Community Coffee is serving up FREE coffee all day! Gumbo Gladiator merchandise will be available to purchase so you can remember this fun event all year long!
This year we have 47 teams, cooking 62 pots of fabulous gumbo. This year’s event boasts teams from Breaux Bridge, Baton Rouge, and as far away as Austin to join our local teams hoping to take home the trophy for the tastiest gumbo in North Louisiana! We have our traditional seafood and chicken/sausage categories, plus a new Lagniappe category for those who like to “cook outside the box”.
All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis. Learn more at www.vyjla.org.
For more information about the event visit www.gumbogladiators.com or call Amie Baham at Volunteers for Youth Justice at 318-425-4413 or amie.roberts@vyjla.org.