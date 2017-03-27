COMMUNITY BOWL PAINTING PARTY MARCH 30, 2017
- VENUE:LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS
- ADDRESS: 540 Boardwalk Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- TIME:5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
- PRICE:$10 per bowl
- PHONE:(318) 675-2400
- WEBSITE:.foodbanknla.org
- EMAIL:development@foodbanknla.org
Bring your friends and family to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana’s annual Community Bowl Painting Party at the Louisiana Boardwalk (south of Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro and behind the Courtyard Marriott).
For a $10 donation you can paint a ceramic bowl that will later be glazed and fired to be used at the Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event in June. Light refreshments served. Groups please RSVP.
Have fun while fighting hunger in our community!
BAYOU BOOGIE BAND MARCH 31, 2017
- VENUE:SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- ADDRESS: 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:6:00 PM to 9:30 PM
- PRICE: Free
The Bayou Boogie Band is a Louisiana band that includes zydeco, Cajun, swamp pop, blues, and funk in its vast repertoire. The Bayou Boogie Band has a unique flavor that will take you on a journey across Louisiana.
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY MARCH 31, 2017
- VENUE:MARGARITAVILLE RESORT CASINO
- ADDRESS: 777 Margaritaville Way Bossier City, LA 71111
- TIME:8:00 PM to 9:30 PM
- PRICE:$15
- WEBSITE:www.margaritavillebossiercity.com
- EMAIL:lpeck@margaritaville-bc.com
23rd anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. Since its formation in the early nineties in Ventura, California, the band performs on average more 150 shows a year and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music with sales of more than two million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world in the midst of the grunge era that it was still cool to swing. The band, cofounded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's first phase of stardom featured an appearance in the 1996 indie film Swingers, a movie that not only launched the careers of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, but introduced Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to an audience beyond their Los Angeles base. The band's music has appeared in countless films and television shows, including The Wild, Despicable Me, Phineas & Ferb, Friends, Third Rock From The Sun, Ally McBeal, and So You Think You Can Dance. They have appeared live on Dancing With The Stars, Late Night With
Conan O’Brien, NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and the Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show. The band has also performed for three U.S. presidents.
After 23 years, 10 records, more than 2700 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is showing no signs of slowing down, and is looking forward to celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2018.
General admission only. $15 per person.
Slabtown Festival and 5K Color Run ?
The Slabtown Festival in Ringgold will be held March 31st and April 1st. The 5K Color run is March 31st and registration is 4:30-5:30 p.m. in front of the Bank of Montgomery. The race will begin after registration. Saturday April 1st is the Main Slabtown Festival will be held with a Mayors Breakfast, parade, cake auction music under the Big Tent, Food and Crafts, area of Fun for the Kids, & Basketball games. Hours are 10:00 am-5:00 pm. For more details visit the Facebook page Slabtown Ringgold Louisiana
SHREVEPORT MUDBUGS HOCKEY VS. CORPUS CHRISTI ICERAYS
- VENUE:HIRSCH MEMORIAL COLISEUM
- ADDRESS: 3207 Pershing Blvd Shreveport, LA 71109-5348
- TIME:7:11 PM to 10:11 PM
- PRICE:$10 - $25
- PHONE:(318) 636-7094
- WEBSITE:www.mudbugshockey.com
Come out for a night of ice hockey as the Shreveport Mudbugs team faces the Corpus Christi IceRays, March 31 – April 1, at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. The Shreveport Mudbugs are an ice hockey team and members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) which features student-athletes ages 16-20 with aspirations of playing college and/or professional hockey.
ELI YOUNG BAND MARCH 31, 2017
- VENUE:THE STAGE
- ADDRESS: 1201 Dixie Overland Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
- TIME:7:00 PM to 12:00 AM
- PRICE:$30 plus convenience fee
- PHONE:(318) 752-3633
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
The Eli Young Band may have felt like an overnight success when they stormed the country charts with their No. 1 hits "Crazy Girl" and "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" in 2011, but in reality, the success was more than a decade in the making. The country music band from Texas will perform hits from their 2013 album “10,000 Towns” and EP “Turn in On” during an outdoor concert at The Stage. Fans can look forward to great live country music, dancing and drinks at the concert. The adjacent Silver Star Smokehouse will be serving delicious barbecue before the show for hungry concert-goers.
LAST FRIDAYS: A STAND-UP COMEDY SERIES MARCH 31, 2017
- ADDRESS: 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy Ste 600 Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- PRICE:$10 presale, $15 at the door
- EMAIL:artipsystudio@gmail.com
Join us on the LAST FRIDAY of every month as we deliver comedic talent from near and far to make your stomach hurt with laughter.
Shreveport's only monthly comedy series. Hosted by Trey Mack and Antonio Barnes "Hot Topic."
Featuring comedienne extraordinaire, Grant Crosslin, Sr. with musical guest: Ricky Latt.
DEFENDERS OF LIBERTY MUD RUN APRIL 1, 2017
- TIME:10:00 AM to 3:30 PM
- PRICE:$30 - $65
- PHONE:(318) 453-0976
- WEBSITE:barksdalelife.com
- EMAIL:corrina.bridges@us.af.mil
The Defenders of Liberty Mud Run is back at Barksdale Air Force Base! Four miles of extreme mud running with nineteen military style obstacles will push you to your limit. Open to the public! Bring the whole family! We’ll have live music, a
Open to the public, so bring the whole family! We’ll have live music, a kid-friendly one-mile race, a bonfire party, and much more. Awards will be given out to the top male and female runner in competitive waves. Groups are welcome and encouraged. Dress in costume, be creative and have fun. For more info and to save big, register online now! Use the discount code MUDRUNSB and receive $5.00 off your registration. Proceeds will be used to benefit the men and women at Barksdale Air Force Base. The Defenders of Liberty Mud Run, April 1st at Barksdale Air Force Base.
CORK: A RED RIVER REVEL WINE EVENT APRIL 1, 2017
- VENUE: FESTIVAL PLAZA
- ADDRESS: 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- PRICE:$85
- PHONE:(318) 424-4000
- WEBSITE:www.corkwinefestival.com
Come enjoy a relaxing afternoon of wine tasting at Cork – A Red River Revel Wine Event. Adults can taste more than 80 wines from around the world with great jazz entertainment and sample food from local restaurants.
ALL Y'ALL LIVE: "I JUST WORK HERE" April 1
- VENUE:WOMAN'S DEPARTMENT CLUB
- ADDRESS: 802 Margaret Place Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- PRICE:$15
- PHONE:(318) 272-1696
- WEBSITE:www.allyallblog.com
- EMAIL:chris@allyallblog.com
The 11th All Y'all live storytelling event, "I Just Work Here," will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 1 at the historic Woman's Department Club of Shreveport. The event will feature six true tales of working for a living, living to work and the misadventures and magic that can transpire while you're "on the clock." Admission is $15 and tickets are available now. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. A cash bar will be provided by Wine Country Bistro and live musical interludes will be performed by Nate Treme.
This live storytelling event, like all All Y'all events and podcasts, is made possible by our title sponsor Holiday Lanes. This event is also made possible by the generous support of live event sponsors Maccentric and Williams Creative Group.
BLOOM FESTIVAL APRIL 1, 2017
- VENUE:R. W. NORTON ART GALLERY
- ADDRESS: 4747 Creswell Ave Shreveport, LA 71106
- TIME:10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 865-4201
- WEBSITE:www.rwnaf.org
The first-ever BLOOM Festival at R.W. Norton Art Gallery will be held, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Join us for an amazing day in the botanical gardens. This free, family friendly event will feature community partners like: Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners, Shreveport Garden Study Society, Red River National Wildlife Refuge, Sci-Port Discovery Center, Louisiana Project Learning Tree, Slow Food North Louisiana, Monrovia, Shreve Memorial Library, Bossier Parish Library, Holley's Hopping Habitat - Rabbit Rescue & Education Center, Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, Louisiana Exotic Animal Resource Network, Shreveport Bird Study Group and Don Edwards.
There will be tours given by the Master Gardners, an education area for kids to learn about animals and plants, live painting demonstrations and more.
Local food trucks will be on hand with yummy food for everyone to enjoy, including:
Ono's Traditional Hawaiian Cuisine
BeauxJax Mobile Cajun Eatery
Teeny Paneeny
Get Sauced
WonderStick
For questions please contact Emily Feazel at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery at (318) 865-4201 ext 130.
TEXAS AVENUE MAKERS FAIR APRIL 1, 2017
- VENUE:SHREVEPORT COMMON
- ADDRESS: 801 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
- EMAIL:TAMF@texasavenuemakersfair.org
The Texas Avenue Makers Fair returns on Saturday, April 1 as part of the BIG SCENE! This year the fair moves from the parking lot of the Municipal Auditorium back to Texas Avenue, and there will be live music, food trucks/vendors, and more! Admission is free. For more information as it is announced, check the Facebook event.
SOUTHERN KNIGHTS CORVETTE CLUB CAR SHOW APRIL 1, 2017
- VENUE:LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS
- ADDRESS: 540 Boardwalk Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- TIME:10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 868-1876
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
- EMAIL:sdubin@bellsouth.net
Southern Knights Corvette Club will be hosting their 7th Annual Corvette Celebration on Main Street at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets on Saturday, April 1. It will be largest and most fun-filled Corvette event in the Ark-La-Tex. There is an expected 100 Corvettes both new and classic...representing all generations of America's classic sports car. Corvette enthusiasm is contagious and it truly shows at this event! It is free to the public and all net proceeds for entrants will be donated to the Shreveport Shriner's Hospital.
RED RIVER BREWING 3 1/2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY APRIL 1, 2017
- VENUE:RED RIVER BREWING CO.
- ADDRESS: 1200 Marshall St Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:1:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- PRICE:See description for pricing.
- WEBSITE:www.redriverbeer.com
Celebrate Red River Brewing's 3 1/2 year anniversary. The taproom opens at 1 p.m. on April 1, so come party early! Get our Exclusive Anniversary Package that includes a RRBC bag with a beer can tumbler, 10 special release beer tastings, and a 5-oz tasting glass for only $40! Only 200 available.
Ten-beer tasting includes:
-Humidity Saison
-Strawberry Belgian Ale
-Pacific Pale Ale
-Blood Orange Yellow Jack
-Batch #1 Hay Ryed Barrel Aged
-Blonde Breakfast Stout
-Aussie'um Double IPA
-Hawaiian Hippie Porter
-Peanut Butter Porter
-Buried Captain
-Captain's Reserve
**These beers are only available by purchasing the Exclusive Anniversary Package.
First beer free with CORK ticket redemption. Local bands Kyle & Sara and Slawdawgs will be playing until close. Food will be available for purchase from Mucho Rico Colombian Food. Note: Entry to the brewery/taproom is free, and you are NOT required to purchase the Special Release sampling package.
SINBAD AT DIAMONDJACKS ?APRIL 1, 2017
- VENUE:AGAVE AT DIAMONDJACKS CASINO AND RESORT
- ADDRESS: 711 DiamondJacks Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- TIME:8:00 PM
- PRICE:$35-$40
- PHONE:(318) 678-7777
- WEBSITE:www.diamondjacks.com
Comedian Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with 'A Different World' and 'The Sinbad Show.' He is bringing his offbet, yet clean approach to humor, to DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel, Saturday, April 1, in Bossier City.
As he explained to Ebony magazine, he has been called "a middle-of-the-road comic. Some of them compare me to Bill Cosby because I don't curse. I take that as a compliment, but my style is wilder than his."
Tickets prices are $35 to $40. All must be 21 or older to attend. All seating is assigned seating. No refunds or exchanges. Subject to change or cancellation. No video or photography. No smoking.
VELA NORA AT ARTIPSY! APRIL 1, 2017
- ADDRESS: 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy Ste 600 Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- PRICE:$10
- EMAIL:artipsystudio@gmail.com
Come grab a drink as Vela Nora leads a night of music, art, and fun!
MUSIC BY:
Christopher Denman
christopherdenman.bandcamp.com
Ryker Hall
iplayrocknroll.bandcamp.com/releases
Vela Nora
JEFFERSON, TEXAS ?WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE March 27-April 1, 2017
JEFFERSON CITY WIDE RUMMAGE SALE
sponsored by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce
Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2
Registration forms online and at 115 N. Polk St. Jefferson, Texas 75657
Cut off date to be on the map is Tuesday, March 28 before 5pm
Maps will be available after 5pm on Thursday, March 30 at the
Chamber Office, 115 N. Polk St. Jefferson, Texas 75657
www.jefferson-texas.com (903) 665-2672
CREATING OPPORTUNITIES IN MARION COUNTY
Anniversary Party/Fish Fry Dinner & Silent Auction Fundraiser
Tuesday, April 4 @ 4pm-7pm; 5pc fish dinner for $10.00 & 7pc fish dinner for $12.00
includes hand cut fries, cole slaw and hush-puppies!
Location: 501 East Bonham St. Jefferson, Texas 75657
(903) 601-4495
AUNTIE SKINNER'S RIVERBOAT CLUB & RESTAURANT
Friday: "Karaoke" @ 9 pm - 1am;
Saturday: "Lady Chazz" @ 9pm - Close
Location: 107 W. Austin St. (903) 665-7121; http://auntieskinners.com/ www.facebook.com/AuntieSkinners/
DIAMOND "B" FRANCHISE: CAJUN RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR
Wednesday: Steak Special @ 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm;
Thursday: "Karaoke" @ 8pm Karaoke Contest Practice Night
Friday: " Live Music" @ 8pm
Saturday: "Live Music" @ 8:00 pm
Location: 124 Austin St. (903) 665-9200
https://www.facebook.com/The-Franchise-Cajun-Restaurant-Sports-Bar-1579792025568163
KNIGHTLIGHT WINE TAVERN & OLDE WORLD RESTAURANT
Friday: "Live Music" @ 7:00 pm (No cover)
Saturday: "Live Music" @ 7:00 pm (No cover)
Location: 202 N. Walnut St. (903) 665-8546
www.knightlighttheater.com ; Richard@knightlighttheater.com
TOURS & ATTRACTIONS IN & AROUND JEFFERSON
BAYOU BOAT TOURS
Tuesday-Saturday Hours: 12 noon & 2pm Call for Reservations
Adults: $10.00, Children under 12: $5.00
200 Bayou, Jefferson, TX
(903) 665-2222 www.jeffersonbayoutours.com
BIG CYPRESS TOURS OF CADDO LAKE
Daily Tours of Caddo Lake - (24 ft pontoon boat)
Call for appointment - (903) 570-3319
$75.00 minimum; Adults: $25, Children 7-15: $15, Under 7: Free
449 Cypress Dr., Uncertain, TX (903) 570-3319
EXCELSIOR HOUSE HOTEL & JAY GOULD RAILCAR TOUR
211 W. Austin
Hotel Tours & Jay Gould Rail-car Tours: Daily @ 1:00 pm
Excelsior House Tour - $8.00 Jay Gould Rail-car Tour - $5.00
(903) 665-2513 Call to confirm tour times www.theexcelsiorhouse.com
HISTORIC JEFFERSON RAILWAY
* OFFICE OPEN WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY FROM 11AM-2PM*
Depot opens at 11:00 on Saturday
Saturdays @ 12:30pm, 2:30pm & 4:30pm
$12 plus tax, children under 6 are free
Historic Jefferson Railway recreates the Golden Era of railroading aboard an antique gas-powered locomotive with narrated historical day trains.
Ride in the beautiful enclosed coach or enjoy the excellent view of the ride along the river in the open-canopied observation cars.
Location: 400 E. Austin; 866-398-2038,
903-742-2041; www.JeffersonRailway.com ; info@JeffersonRailway.com
HOUSE OF THE SEASONS HISTORIC HOME TOUR
409 S. Alley
Daily @ 11:00 am ($10.00 per person) *By Appointment* 4 person minimum
(903) 665-8000 www.houseoftheseasons.com
JEFFERSON FLEA MARKET
Friday & Saturday - First and Third Weekends Every Month
Friday & Saturday - 8am-5pm
Location: 213 W. Broadway (Hwy 49W)
www.jeffersonfleamarket.net (903) 431-0043 jeffersonfleamarket@yahoo.com
JEFFERSON HISTORICAL MUSEUM
223 W. Austin
Daily @ 9:30 am - 4:30 pm
6-12 yrs - $3.00; 13-17 yrs - $4.00; 18-61 - $7.00; 62 & Over - $5.00
R.D. MOSES T & P MODEL RAILWAY
223 W. Austin (Located behind the Jefferson Historical Museum)
Monday-Thursday @ 11:00 am & 2:00 pm
Friday-Saturday @ 9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sunday @ 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
(903) 665-2775 www.jeffersonmuseum.com
LONESTAR CARRIAGE COMPANY OF JEFFERSON, TEXAS
Horse drawn carriage rides. Historic Tours, Romantic Rides, Grand Adventure Tours, Moonlight Excursions, and special events. Every Friday and Saturday and other days by appointment.
Cinderella carriage available. Large groups welcome. Call for reservations.
222 W. Austin St. Jefferson, Texas 75657
(903) 926-8216 www.jeffersontexascarriage.com
SINGLETON'S VIRGINIA CROSS HISTORIC HOME TOUR
401 Soda St.
Saturdays @ 1:00 pm ($7.00 per person)
Call for additional dates & times
(903) 665-3938 www.virginiacross.com