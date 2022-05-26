SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Farmerville man who was found guilty of a crime spree in Shreveport last August was sentenced to almost 200 years in prison Wednesday in Caddo District Court.
Taniel Cole, 42, was found guilty April 20 in District Judge Chris Victory's court of attempted manslaughter, four counts of second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery.
Cole was sentenced to 10 years for the attempted manslaughter conviction, 20 years for three of the four second-degree kidnapping convictions, 40 years for the final second-degree kidnapping and 75 years for the armed robbery conviction. An additional five years was added to the robbery charges for the use of a firearm. That sentence also must be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
On each of the second-degree kidnapping sentences he must serve at least two years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The sentences are to be served consecutively, for a total of 190 years, with the minimum 83 years.
Cole's crime spree in August 2020 started in a local hospital and ended in Meridian, Miss. On Aug. 12, 2020, Cole and his girlfriend argued at a local hospital where the girlfriend's daughter was a patient. The argument was over the daughter wishing to see her biological father.
When Cole left, the girlfriend asked hospital staff to not let him visit her daughter. Cole returned several hours later and became enraged when he was not allowed to see the girl. He pulled out a gun and pointed it at three nurses speaking to him, forcing them to take him to the girl's room and ordering them to the ground while he continued to argue with his girlfriend.
A person in a nearby room heard the argument and informed the house supervisor, who went to the room. Cole pointed a gun at the supervisor, who ran to alert security. Cole fired two shots at her, and also shot the person in the nearby room in the leg when he attempted to intervene.
He then left the hospital, accosting a woman in a nearby parking lot and forcing her to drive him to Farmerville, where he took money and other personal property from her, threatening her safety if she told anyone what he had done. He then went to a car lot in Monroe and stole a test-drive vehicle, in which he was apprehended in Mississippi five hours later.
Cole was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Michael Enright and Dave Knadler from the Caddo Parish Public Defender’s Office.