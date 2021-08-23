BENTON, La. -- Who Killed Poo-Man?
That question still has not been answered. Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Roderick “Poo-Man” Coleman, and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is urging anyone who has information about the murder of this Bossier City teenager in Plain Dealing to speak up.
Coleman 19, was shot killed in the early morning on Aug. 23, 2020 at a residence in the 400 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing.
“There were around 100 people at that house the night when he was killed,” said Whittington. “Someone knows something … and we need them to let us know.”
Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives still are aggressively investigating this homicide. Carisa Coleman, Roderick’s mother, is pleading with anyone who knows what happened to contact detectives.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.