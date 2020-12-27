SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system approaching California from the west Sunday morning is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex Wednesday through early Friday.
Rain amounts may add up to a couple of inches or better.
Here is the forecast timeline:
This storm system is projected to approach the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning from north Texas.
Showers and storms could move into the area by Wednesday afternoon.
A cold rain is forecast Thursday morning behind the cold front
and through the rest of the day.
The rain event is forecast to end Friday morning. A change over to a rain/snow mix is possible. Minimal accumulations are expected at this time.
Then, slow clearing should occur for the rest of the day.
