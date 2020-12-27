Wednesday - Thursday Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex
Wednesday - Thursday Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system approaching California from the west Sunday morning is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex Wednesday through early Friday.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Wednesday through Thursday Night in the ArkLaTex

Rain amounts may add up to a couple of inches or better.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Wednesday Morning Forecast

This storm system is projected to approach the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning from north Texas.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms could move into the area by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday Morning Forecast

A cold rain is forecast Thursday morning behind the cold front

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

and through the rest of the day.

Friday Morning Forecast

The rain event is forecast to end Friday morning.  A change over to a rain/snow mix is possible.  Minimal accumulations are expected at this time.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Then, slow clearing should occur for the rest of the day.

