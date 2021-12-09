SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport citizens have a huge task to accomplish as the bond election for the city propositions will be held on Saturday.
There are five propositions that Shreveport citizens can choose from. Shreveport mayor and his elected officials are once again asking voters to approve upgrades for roads, underground pipes, public safety and more when they go to the polls on Dec. 11. The five propositions total $237 million with KTBS anchor Gerry May previewing all of them.
City of Shreveport Proposition 1:
Shall the City of Shreveport, State of Louisiana (the "City"), incur debt and issue bonds, in one or more series, not exceeding the amount of Seventy Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($70,650,000), not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding seven per centum (7.00%) per annum, if taxable and not exceeding five per centum (5.00%) per annum, if tax-exempt (the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue is 3.75 mills), for the purposes of constructing, acquiring, and improving public facilities and equipment for (i) police department, and (ii) fire department, along with acquiring the necessary buildings, land and/or rights therein, equipment and furnishings therefore, which bonds will be general obligations of the City and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto? The largest chunk of that is $27.5 million for a new but downsized police headquarters, plus $4.5 million for four police substations.
Link to related article-- New police headquarters tops Prop 1 in upcoming bond election
City of Shreveport Proposition 2:
Shall the City of Shreveport, State of Louisiana (the "City"), incur debt and issue bonds, in one or more series, not exceeding the amount of Twenty-Two Million Seven Hundred Forty Thousand Dollars ($22,740,000), not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding seven per centum (7.00%) per annum, if taxable and not exceeding five per centum (5.00%) per annum, if tax-exempt (the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue is 1.25 mills), for the purposes of technological upgrades and improvements, and economic development, including but not limited to industrial park and workforce development facilities, along with appurtenances and infrastructure related thereto and acquiring necessary buildings, land and/or rights therein, equipment and furnishings therefore, which bonds will be general obligations of the City and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto?
Link to related article-- Prop 2 offers Shreveport voters improved traffic flow
City of Shreveport Proposition 3:
Shall the City of Shreveport, State of Louisiana (the "City"), incur debt and issue bonds, in one or more series, not exceeding the amount of Sixty-Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($64,700,000), not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding seven per centum (7.00%) per annum, if taxable and not exceeding five per centum (5.00%) per annum, if tax-exempt (the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue is 3.75 mills), for the purposes of constructing, acquiring, and/or improving water and sewer systems, along with appurtenances thereto and acquiring necessary buildings, land and/or rights therein, equipment and furnishings therefore, which bonds will be general obligations of the City and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto?
As for the water system, $4 million would be used for water main improvements to make Twelve Mile Bayou a backup water supply. And $3 million would replace pipes and valves at the Amiss Water Treatment Plant.
Link to related article-- Perkins points out "urgent" need for water and sewer bond passage
City of Shreveport Proposition 4:
Shall the City of Shreveport, State of Louisiana (the "City"), incur debt and issue bonds, in one or more series, not exceeding the amount of Sixty-Three Million Three Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($63,375,000), not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding seven per centum (7.00%) per annum, if taxable and not exceeding five per centum (5.00%) per annum, if tax-exempt (the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue is 3.75 mills), for the purposes of constructing, acquiring, and/or improving streets, highways, bridges, and drainage systems, along with appurtenances thereto and acquiring necessary buildings, land and/or rights therein, equipment and furnishings therefore, which bonds will be general obligations of the City and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto?
Link to related article-- Prop 4 would replace Shreveport overpass in "critical condition"
City of Shreveport Proposition 5:
Shall the City of Shreveport, State of Louisiana (the "City"), incur debt and issue bonds, in one or more series, not exceeding the amount of Twenty-One Million One Hundred Thirty-Five Thousand Dollars ($21,135,000), not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding seven per centum (7.00%) per annum, if taxable and not exceeding five per centum (5.00%) per annum, if tax-exempt (the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue is 1.25 mills), for the purposes of constructing, acquiring, and/or improving public facilities for parks and recreation, along with acquiring the necessary buildings, land and/or rights therein, equipment and furnishings therefore, which bonds will be general obligations of the City and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto? Proposition 5 asks for more than $21.1 million for SPAR. About half of that money would go to amenities at parks facilities all around town.
Link to related article-- Prop 5 would pay for Shreveport parks, recreation improvements
KTBS will have all the latest information regarding the outcome of this election on Saturday. Make sure that you're keeping up with us.