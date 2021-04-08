Colorado State University (CSU) is predicting another year of above normal tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin.
CSU calls for 17 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.
Dr. Philip Klotzbach and the research team cited an absence of El Niño and the potential for weak La Niña conditions to continue through summer and fall.
La Niña is a pattern, which favors much more activity in the Atlantic Basin during hurricane season. During La Niña, trade winds weaken over the Atlantic Ocean creating a supportive environment for tropical cyclone formation.
Warm sea surface temperatures enhance evaporation and cloud development. In the presence of favorable winds, heat energy from the oceans promotes tropical cyclone strengthening.
The experts at Colorado State University anticipate a nearly 70% chance of a major hurricane landfall in the continental United States.
The hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30.
An average hurricane season generally produces 12 named storms and six hurricanes.
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season was record-breaking, with 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes, including six major hurricanes.
The 2020 season was only the second time the Greek alphabet was utilized to complete a season.
The U.S.’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release their forecast in May.