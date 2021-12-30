SHREVEPORT, La. - New Year's Eve is Friday and many people are getting ready to bring in 2022. If you need some plans for the weekend for either yourself or your family, we've got you covered.
Check out some of the events happening in the ArkLaTex for New Year's Eve.
Enjoy live music by DJ Love, Taco Stand, Live performances, and more on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at Sam's Town Live from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free.
This grown folks party will feature headlining performances by TK Soul, Tha Don, Lysa, Deshay, and Curtis Mills and co-hosted by DJ GodFather, Ferrari Foxx, Jabber Jaws, and Jueberry. This event will be held on Friday, Dec. 31 at the Agriculture Building at the La State Fairgrounds. Early bird tickets are $30. Click here to purchase tickets.
It is a BYOB event. Vendors will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages, and more.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.
Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is excited to announce the return of the free family-friendly fireworks show on New Year’s Eve. The colorful pyrotechnics show will ring in 2022.
The fun kicks off at 9PM on December 31, inside the Louisiana Downs Pavilion with FLASHBACK5 taking the stage. The group will entertain the crowd until Midnight. Then, the fireworks show will light up the sky over the racetrack. The fireworks show will be orchestrated by Pyromania, which also does the fireworks at the Shreveport-Bossier Independence Day Festival and Rockets Over the Red. Families can enjoy the fireworks show from the outdoor racing apron that faces the racetrack and there is plenty of parking. Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is located at the intersection of I-20 and I-220 in Bossier City.
The New Year's Eve fireworks will begin in Natchitoches, La on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. over the Cane River Lake. Admission is free.