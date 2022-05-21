MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Saturday is filled with events for the last day of the Magnolia, Ark. Blossom Festival 2022 and World Championship Steak Cook-Off.
Most of the festivities were held in historic downtown Magnolia. Saturday kicked off at the crack of dawn with the Tom Dehoney Memorial Big Bass Fishing Tournament at Lake Columbia. At 7:30 a.m. the 5K Race and Walk/Fun Run was underway.
Later, the morning featured a Canine Fun Show, a Craft Show, the Rods and Ribeyes Car Show, the 72nd Magnolia Annual Art Show and Crystal and Fossil Digging with a food court full of tasty treats.
One of the Magnolia Blossom Festival’s exciting events is its parade, which is dubbed the Parade of Cookers to highlight the competition for the evening’s big steak cook-off.
Also featured in the parade, while candy and tokens are tossed at the spectators, are politicians yearning for local votes, businesses appreciating their customers, and pageant winners, just to name a few.
The events continued on with the Tommy Terrific Magic Show, pick up art from Magnolia Arts and finally, the World Championship Steak Cook-off is the pinnacle of the festival. The Awards Ceremony is held at the Albermarie Stage afterward.
And speaking of the Albermarie Stage, the talk of the town Saturday amongst festivalgoers was by far Friday’s entertainment.
The outdoor free concert in The Square Park in Magnolia drew quite a crowd who reveled in the impressive talent in country music, vocalist Austin Burke.
Burke made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2019.
In addition, Pandora and NYCountry Swag both named Burke an Artist to Watch.
Festival goers represented in the crowd came from all over the ArkLaTex and even some out of state.
When asked why he attends the Magnolia Blossom Festival every year, Dr. Lynn Norman of Jacksonville FL said he loves coming back to his hometown to visit old friends and he also enjoys seeing Magnolia having an entire party with a steak-off included.
His wife, Lucretia Norman agreed as she was looking forward to finding out who the steak-off winner will be, and she echoed the sentiment of Friday’s outstanding performance at the free concert. She said she believes Burke’s song, “Take My Life” will undoubtedly be played in many upcoming weddings and she also said it will be on the top ten list soon.
Dennis Mosely of Shreveport also expressed his enjoyment in coming to meet up with friends. Mr. Mosely and his best friend Dr. Norman are both 1964 graduates of Magnolia High School.
Dr. Norman’s sister, Bonita Norman enjoyed the festivities and said she was a Magnolia High School graduate of 1960.
Mrs. Mosely stated she loved the Blossom Festival because she loves watching her husband of 46 years reminisce about the days before he knew her. She said the people of Magnolia are very embracing and fun and the community itself represents a piece of Americana to be enjoyed.
Visiting from Kerrville, Texas, Dylan Karam, a student at Schreiner University agrees the Blossom Festival is a fun activity to enjoy with family.
Overall, the 2022 Blossom Festival once again proves to be a fun time for all who attend and a welcome celebration in Magnolia each year.
For more information about the Blossom Festival visit: blossomfestival.org.
For more information about Austin Burke, visit his pages