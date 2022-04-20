MINDEN, La. - Archers from across the country will meet at Camp Minden Thursday through Sunday for the 2022 McKenzie Archery Shooters Association Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour, an event that will kick off a 10-year run at the 15,000-acre facility west of Minden.
Organizers expect the event will bring in more than 2,000 competitors along with friends, family, manufacturers and staff, plus an anticipated $25 million in economic impact over the course of the 10-year period.
Hosts for the event will be the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission, in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and City of Bossier City.
A cooperative project by the Louisiana National Guard, Caddo Parish Commission, Bossier Parish Police Jury, and the Webster Parish Police Jury provided a 30-plus acre parking area/tournament village for the event, an area that will also be utilized as a staging center for the Louisiana National Guard for emergency response.
“We’re excited to know we’re getting something that is going to be so great for our area, and it’s good for ten years,” said Bob Brotherton, Bossier Parish District 1 police juror and member of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Board.
“A lot of time and energy went into getting this event, and it’s the result of great partnerships between Bossier and Webster parishes, the National Guard, the Sports Commission and others who helped. I can’t imagine anyone not wanting to be a part of this. It’s good for our economy and will showcase our area nationally,” Brotherton said.
“The Archery Shooters Association has been conducting national 3-D Pro/Am archery events for over 25 years,” said Michael Tyrell, Archery Shooters Association, LLC, president. “We have had the pleasure of dealing with many fine host cities and are confident that our decision to come here is a solid business decision.”
Competition Archery Media (“CAM”) provides “live” coverage on the national cable The Sportsman Channel to showcase the Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down which will be held at the Bossier Civic Center Saturday at 4 p.m. in partnership with the City of Bossier City.