OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 Primary Elections.
Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officials said the lines will be long before work, during the lunch hour and after work. Voters can save time by voting during the "off-peak" hours, usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Gov. Kevin Stitt will be on the ballot for the first time as a political insider as voters choose nominees in a number of key races.
One of the big races is the Republican primary to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, which attracted 13 candidates.