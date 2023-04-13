NEW ORLEANS - Forecasters from Colorado State University on Thursday predicted that the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season would produce slightly fewer storms than average.
The researchers, in their early season forecast, called for 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes, thanks to expected development of El Niño conditions in the Pacific later this year.
El Niño is a cyclical pattern of warmer than average sea surface temperatures in portions of the Pacific Ocean that also increase wind shear in the areas of the Atlantic, reducing the chance of tropical storms forming.
Philip Klotzbach, the university's lead hurricane season forecaster, said very warm tropical and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures also are helping keep the chance of hurricanes close to normal.
