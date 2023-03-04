SHREVEPORT, La - The 2023 Northwest Louisiana Regional Spelling Bee was held on the campus of LSUS on Saturday. KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW21 are sponsors of the event and our own T.W. Starr served as the host once again this year.
34 of the best spellers in northwest Louisiana battled it out to be crowned champion and win a trip to the National Spelling Bee later this year in the D.C. area.
It took multiple rounds, but eventually three were left standing and spelling.
Then came the final word for the win!
J-I-C-A-M-A
"I used some online platforms called spell pundit and word club. They helped me review the words quickly and efficiently so that I could prepare in time for the bee," said Sahil Thorat of Caddo Middle Magnet School.
Sahil Thorat of Caddo Middle Magnet School is your 2023 Northwest Louisiana Spelling Bee regional champion for the second year in a row.
Sahil will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 28 in National Harbor, Maryland. We wish him the best of luck!