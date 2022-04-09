SHREVEPORT, La.--The 20th annual Unity in the Community Celebration kicks off on Saturday.
It's a way for those from Cooper Road to come together in David Raines Park for some positive fun while remembering the significance of their neighborhood.
"We had our own stores, our own pharmacy, our own cleaners, it was a community that was self-sufficient. We had our on volunteer fire department. We call it Cooper Road USA because it is our own little city the belongs to us," said Carl Moore.
The parade starts at noon at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy. The fun continues over at David Raines Park. Cooper Road native Sarah Gardner will serve as Grand Marshal.
There will be local food vendors, live music, and loads of family fun. The event is expected to be huge since the pandemic forced the celebration to take a two year pause.