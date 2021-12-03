SHREVEPORT, La. – Twenty-one men and women have applied to be Shreveport’s next fire chief.
The Shreveport Metropolitan Fire and Police Civil Service Board has approved the list of applicants, with one still pending further review.
The list includes:
- Earl Borden, assistant chief of special operations and safety, St. Bernard Parish Fire Department
- Katrina Bruce, substitute training chief, Shreveport Fire Department
- Lawrence Bunton II, fire prevention officer, Shreveport Fire Department
- Roderick Casey, battalion chief, Shreveport Fire Department
- Christopher Chadwick, fire training officer, Shreveport Fire Department
- David Ebarb, aviation task force coordinator, Shreveport Fire Department
- Mark Guastella, assistant fire chief, Shreveport Fire Department
- John Hellmers, former fire chief, former Kenner Fire Department
- Louis Johnson, former training chief, former Shreveport Fire Department
- Bradnon Lee, fire captain, Shreveport Fire Department
- Daniel McDonnell, emergency medical service officer, Shreveport Fire Department
- Charles Pinkston IV, chief of special operations and safety, Shreveport Fire Department
- Jon Prator, fire captain/EMS supervisor, Shreveport Fire Department
- Joey Presley, substitute battalion chief, Shreveport Fire Department
- Clarence Reese, administrative assistant to the fire chief, Shreveport Fire Department
- Fredrick Sanders, former assistant to the fire chief, former Shreveport Fire Department
- Antonio Smith, training officer, Shreveport Fire Department
- Robert Taggart II, fire training officer, Shreveport Fire Department
- Brian Watson Sr., substitute assistant training chief, Shreveport Fire Department
- Timothy Williams, fire prevention chief, Bastrop Fire Department
- Amanda Thibodeaux, administrative assistant/lieutenant firefighter, Terrebonne Parish Fire District No. 7/Little Caillou Fire Department ** (pending further review)
The fire chief exam will be given in two parts on Jan. 13. Passing score is 75% and above.