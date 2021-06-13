SHREVEPORT, La- Up to 21 units responded to a shooting on Sunday evening that resulted in one man injured and several suspects in custody for questioning.
SPD responded to the shooting on the 3000 block of Bibb Street at 7:48 p.m. They told KTBS that a black male was shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health. His condition is unknown.
"Basically we are working a shooting back here in the cul-de-sac," said SPD Captain Don Vishnefski. "It looks like two families had an altercation which ended up in gunfire. There was one individual that was shot. At this time, he's been transported to the hospital. Detectives are on their way. That's all we really know right now."