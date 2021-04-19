BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has received approximately $216 million to be allocated for road and infrastructure projects throughout the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards joined Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and the Louisiana Legislature to announce the allocation as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. This $1.4 trillion relief package was passed by Congress last year.
The Act allocates $155 million to be used at the state’s discretion, $30 million specifically for bridge repair and/or replacement, $20 million for the state’s large metro areas and $11 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructures. DOTD selected projects across the state from needs identified through technical analyses and through legislative and public input gathered at recent and past hearings on the Highway Priority Program.
“As you are all aware, the state’s roads and bridges are in great need of repair and upgrade,” said Edwards. “Addressing these needs has been a priority of my administration. We have proven what we can do when we have funds and have invested over $3 billion in infrastructure since 2016, despite a 1980s revenue stream as the main source of funding. Louisiana’s transportation infrastructure will benefit greatly from this additional funding, and I know DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson has worked tirelessly to find projects that will be most beneficial.”
“This $216 million is the next step in addressing Louisiana’s infrastructure needs,” Sen. Bill Cassidy said. “We have more to do. Continuing this effort is my goal.”
“I’m grateful to our Congressional Delegation, especially Cassidy and his staff, for his unwavering support for our industry and his efforts to make this a reality,” said Wilson. “We will certainly use these funds to replace funds that were lost as a result of the coronavirus and apply them to some of the most needed projects in all regions of Louisiana. Unlike previous federal bills, these funds can be used for operating costs. While none will be used for DOTD salaries, supplies or travel, we will replace some of our heavy equipment used by District forces in maintaining our state-owned highways and bridges.”
Projects receiving funds in northwest Louisiana are:
- LA 173: from LA 1 to U.S. 71, Caddo Parish, asphalt overlay, $900,000
- LA 119: embankment slide repairs, Natchitoches Parish, $5 million
Major Investment
- I-20: from Monkhouse Dr. East to Greenwood Rd. at I-20/I-49, Caddo Parish, $15 million