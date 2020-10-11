WASHINGTON - Bossier Parish will receive almost $24m for road repairs following the 2016 floods, according to United States Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana.
“In 2016, floods damaged many of Louisiana’s roads and highways, and this grant will restore infrastructure to make travel safer for communities in Bossier.” the Republican Senator said.
The $23,816,218 is provided under the authority of the Robert T. Stafford Act. Repair costs include placement of geotextile fabric, lime stabilization, asphalt placement, construction design, surveying, mobilization, temporary barricades and equipment.