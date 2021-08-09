SHREVEPORT, La. -- Approximately 250 Shreveport students will have two outfits provided to them ahead of the 2021 school year thanks to two local stores.
Monday, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference along with Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree and Jay Musa of Dollar Mania and Furniture Express to announce the giveaway.
“I’m glad to the have the opportunity to be a part of this effort that supports our young people,” said Perkins. "When we help our children we help the next generation of the leaders do the city of Shreveport."
The students who are in need of help will receive a voucher for two shirts, two bottoms and a belt. The voucher can be redeemed at any of the seven Dollar Mania store in Shreveport-Bossier for redemption. Students in need of a donation will be identified by the Caddo School Board.
"We as a school system are firmly committed to in-person learning for all students every day," said Goree. "And the donation of these 250 uniforms certainly go a long way and making that possible for families who find themselves in very financially challenging times."
Goree said he and the school system is looking forward to seeing children in school come Aug. 23, ready to chase their wildest dreams.
"We've been in business for over 20 years so we always try to give back to the community" said Musa. "Try to help out because there are a lot of families that needed help. And kids, you know, have to go to school. With a brand new pair of uniforms it will encourage them to go to school, get their education, and hopefully move to the next step of going to college or become our future leaders."
Musa said the community has to invest in the kids and their future. He hopes to help out more students next year and encourages other businesses in Shreveport to do the same.