SHREVEPORT, LA. -- People should starting moving into the first units that'll be ready in a $25 million dollar renovation of an apartment complex at bustling southeast intersection.
Contractors have been transforming the nearly 50 year old Haystack Apartments into what's billed as a luxury apartment community. It's called Fern Crossing.
That's at the corner of Fern and East 70th.
Developer Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, says with all of the newer retail activity happening in that area, it made the apartments an attractive development to redo.
"We have basically taken that down to the studs. There are 100 percent new exteriors and interiors. And it's going to have all of the modern amenities," Coleman said.
"A brand new clubhouse," Coleman continued. "The pool facility is going to be a resort type pool. We're having walking paths along the bayou that tie into the city jogging trail."
Coleman says AT&T is running fiber to each of the 240 units for faster internet speeds.
A one bedroom / one bath will go for just under $1,050 a month. Rent for a two bedroom / two bath will be $1,350.
Coleman says that's competitive with other upscale apartments in the area.
Nearly 50 units will be ready in mid-January. About a third of them have already have lease agreements.