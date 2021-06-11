BATON ROUGE, La. -- The just completed Louisiana legislative session accomplished a lot of things such as a new tax reform package lawmakers have been battling over for years, setting the structure for sports betting in Louisiana and coming up with $100 million for the Jimmie Davis Bridge.
Some bills await the governor’s signature, others await voter approval in the fall.
But some lawmakers and observers feel the session was overshadowed by a controversy in the House Education Committee that made national headlines.
It began with a 27-second exchange that altered the course of the session. Education Committee Chairman Ray Garofalo was testifying on his bill to prevent critical race theory from being taught in Louisiana schools. State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty addressed Garofalo at the start.
Hilferty: "But what is the larger course of academic instruction?"
Garofalo: "If you’re teaching, if you’re having a discussion on whatever the case may be, on slavery, then you can talk about everything dealing with slavery -- the good, the bad, the ugly."
Hilferty: "There’s no good to slavery."
Garofalo: "Well (as the crowd laughs) whatever the case may be — you’re right, you’re right. I didn’t mean to imply that, and I don’t believe that. And I know that is not the case."
For the next several weeks, the session was marred by that exchange. State Rep. Ray Crews (R-Bossier City) said it appeared the opposition was waiting for an opportunity to pounce on Garofalo.
“He said the same phrase, and yet they’re acting like he’s characterizing one event in history as having a positive aspect — and we all know that’s not what he meant," Crews said.
“Immediately this legislator seized on the 'good' as if I was trying to say there was some good in slavery,” said Garofalo. "Well, that was the farthest thing from what I meant. Anyone who watches the video can easily tell, it’s very plain to see, that’s not what I meant.”
“I know Ray well enough to know that he’s not a racist,” said state Rep. Ted James, who heads the Legislative Black Caucus in Baton Rouge. "But you don’t have to be a racist to make racially insensitive comments.”
Even so, James demanded Garofalo be removed as chairman of the Education Committee. That put House Speaker Clay Schexnayder in a political quandary.
“He either has to address the concerns of the Legislative Black Caucus over Ray Garofalo or he will have to address the support for Ray Garofalo, that comes from within his own ranks of the Republican Party. So he’s in a tight situation," said KTBS 3 News political analyst Jeremy Alford.
The situation remained in an uneasy limbo for about three weeks, with Garofalo attending Education Committee meetings but not sitting in the lead chair. Finally, there was a meeting with the House speaker.
“I never resigned,” Garofalo said. “I was asked to step aside, quote/unquote—for the remainder of the session. And I told the speaker either I’m your chairman or I’m not. I’m not resigning and I’m not stepping aside. At which point, then he said, ‘Well, you’re out.’”
Then things got a little murkier. With no paperwork filed to officially remove him, Garofalo attempted to chair another meeting and was threatened with removal from the Capitol building.
“I can’t solidify an answer that he was removed," said state Rep. Tammy Phelps (D-Shreveport).
In the midst of all this, Garofalo received support from statewide leadership, including the GOP Chairman Louis Gurvich.
“We are here to show our support for Ray Garofalo,” said Gurvich. "He deserves to remain as chairman. Thank you Ray for all you’ve done.”
Ultimately, Garofalo chalks it all up to politics and said opponents of his HB564 used him as a scapegoat to kill the bill.
“So far, their efforts have been successful, and indeed I’ve been removed as chairman of the Education Committee," Garofalo said.
State Rep. Mark Wright, committee vice-chairman, served as chairman for the remainder of the session.
Garofalo remains adamant that critical race theory should remain out of Louisiana schools, and said he’s been contacted by parents, teachers, students and even college professors who think the same.
“They know this should not be taught to students in Louisiana,” said Garofalo. "They know it is a way of indoctrinating students and a way of splitting people based on the color of their skin.”
As for everything that happened, Garofalo said he received a lot of unexpected notoriety for a reason beyond the scope of his comprehension.