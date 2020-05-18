BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana health officials reported 277 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 34,709 confirmed cases as the state reopens.
As of Sunday, officials have reported 2,440 total deaths statewide. According to the state, a total of 26,249 people have recovered from the virus as of Saturday.
The daily number of patients hospitalized has stayed about the same with 1,031 as of Monday.
The state entered the first phase of reopening Friday. The governor's new proclamation will allow most businesses to reopen statewide with limits on capacity.