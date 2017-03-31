LAPLACE – (WBRZ) - School officials say 29 students were hurt in a crash involving two charter buses in LaPlace Friday morning.
The crash happened on I-10 east near US 51 in LaPlace shortly before 10 a.m. Friday. First responders tell WBRZ News 2 that 29 students in total were transported from the scene with minor to moderate injuries.
East Baton Rouge Schools confirmed that 150 students from Lee Magnet School were on three buses at the time of the crash. The students were traveling to New Orleans on a field trip to the World War II Museum when one bus crashed into the back of another. One bus driver who has not been idenitfied at this time, will be cited with careless operation of a vehicle.
"Parents of all injured students have been notified as to the location and condition of their students," Chief of Communications Adonica Duggan said.
School officials said the buses were "rendered inoperable" and transportation for the uninjured students was dispatched. The uninjured students were transported to the LaPlace Civic Center to wait for more buses from Baton Rouge.
The crash closed both lanes on I-10 east for nearly an hour and a half. As of 11:35 a.m., the scene was cleared and traffic was passing normally.