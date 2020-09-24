NEW ORLEANS, La. – Retired Justice Edward Joseph Bleich was appointed today to fill a temporary seat on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Judge Felicia Toney Williams, effective Oct. 1.
Bleich, who was unanimously approved by the Supreme Court, will serve through May 31 or until the vacancy is filled, whichever occurs sooner.
Williams, of Tallulah, was the first African American to serve as chief judge of the appellate court headquartered in Shreveport. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern University of Baton Rouge in 1977 and her juris doctor from Southern University School of Law in Baton Rouge in 1980. Following graduation, she served as an attorney with the United States Department of Justice, after which she worked as an attorney at Central Louisiana Legal Services and a central staff law clerk at the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Williams later worked as Madison Parish Assistant District Attorney, and as a partner at Williams and Williams APLC. She was elected as 6th Judicial District Court judge in 1991 where she served until her election to the 2nd Circuit in 1993. In 1994 she served as Louisiana Supreme Court Associate Justice pro tempore.
“Chief Judge Williams exemplifies commitment to justice evidenced by her impeccable 30 year career in the judiciary,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson. "Her service on the bench has provided a beacon for her successors and she will certainly be missed.”
Associate Justice Scott J. Crichton commented, “It has been my experience to witness her dedication to the rule of law. She is to be commended for her years of service. We additionally express our thanks to retired Justice Bleich for his willingness to serve.”
Bleich was elected to the 3rd Judicial District Court in 1985 and reelected without opposition in 1991. He previously served on the 2nd Circuit in a temporary capacity on three previous occasions.