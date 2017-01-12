2nd CES pest removes ferral dogs from base Clay Kirby Jan 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Efforts are underway at Barksdale Air Force Base to rid the area of ferral dogs. Here are some photos and some information provided to KTBS 3 News by www.barksdale.af.mil. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth Shreveport fire officials anticipating a busy fire season ahead +4 From Angola to activism: Former inmate aims to help Shreveport youth Caddo DA takes case of attorney accused of wrecking Bossier DA's vehicle in bayou +3 Bullying - what it is, what to look for and how you can help +5 State's unemployment trust fund ongoing despite long-term fix +2 I-30 project in Texarkana paves way for future economic growth View Full Screen Stocks Market Data by TradingView Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAs virus cases spike, Louisiana governor adds restrictionsSPD confirms early Saturday morning shooting at a local loungeShreveport Woman Warns of Unemployment Benefits ScamCaddo DA takes case of attorney accused of wrecking Bossier DA's vehicle in bayouHomer officer dies of COVID-19White supremacist fliers found in Shreveport-BossierOne male dies after shooting on Ellison St. in ShreveportPolice: Pedestrian killed in accident on Mansfield RoadMooretown shooting victim named by coroner's officeSmall plane crashes in a corn field in Belcher Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.