SHREVEPORT, La. – The conviction and sentence of a former Bossier City police officer who possessed child porn and sexually abused his pet dog have been affirmed by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.
Terry Yetman, 42, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in August 2021 to five counts of sexual abuse of an animal and one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles. Additional charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.
“Yetman’s offenses are shocking and disturbing and are deserving of substantial punishment. As the trial court did, this court finds the fact that Yetman was a police officer when he committed his crimes especially troubling. Yetman also received a substantial benefit in pleading guilty by having 65 counts dismissed. We find that the trial court did not abuse its discretion in sentencing Yetman,” the 2nd Circuit wrote.
The ex-cop was first arrested in December 2018 after authorities said he engaged in sexual conduct with his dog and had pornographic images of a person doing the same. Then in April 2019, the child pornography charges were added.
At his guilty plea, Yetman admitted that on five separate instances he had sexual contact with his dog. In each instance, Yetman recorded a dog licking his genitals. The videos were recovered from an Apple iCloud account registered to Yetman.
On the pornography charge, Yetman admitted to having a photograph in his possession that showed a male under the age of 17 engaged in masturbation. That offense required him to register as a sex offender.
At Yetman’s sentencing hearing on Nov. 23, 2021, Bossier District Judge Michael Craig said videos displaying Yetman sexual abuse of the dog were “particularly disturbing.”
A lesser sentence, he said, would “deprecate the seriousness of Yetman’s crimes” and his offenses ”shock the senses … of what a reasonable person would consider as normal behavior.” The fact that Yetman, at the time the offenses happened, was a police officer and had worked in the past as a K-9 officer, added to the “shocking nature of his offenses.”
Craig said sexual behavior involving children and animals are difficult to treat. The judge also initially said the dog Yetman abused was a canine used by the police department; however, Yetman clarified the dog was a family pet.
Yetman’s attorney argued that a psychologist who evaluated Yetman on four separate occasions found he was among those least likely to reoffend after he serves his sentence. The attorney said Yetman cooperated with law enforcement, and as a former officer was in danger in jail.
The 2nd Circuit, in a review of Yetman’s appeal, said his pre-sentence investigation report indicated Yetman was adamant he did not have sexual desires for children. However, Yetman possessed many images of pornography involving children, and his online interactions reveal “significant interest in performing sexual acts with minors and animals.”