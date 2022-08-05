SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attorney for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins argued to a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeal Friday his mistake on his candidacy filing should not rule him out of running for re-election.
"That's not what the legislature intended," attorney Scott Bickford told the judges during his time for rebuttal.
Jerry Harper, the attorney for the plaintiff who successfully got Perkins disqualified in district court, said after the hearing, "I think that's exactly what the legislature said. You have to qualify within accordance of law. (Perkins) didn't."
Judges Milton Moore, Shondra Stone and Jeff Thompson will issue their ruling by 11:40 a.m. Monday.
Caddo Parish District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled on Tuesday that Perkins' false information regarding his voting address on his candidacy paperwork disqualifies him. State law says if voters claim a homestead exemption, they must register with that address.
Perkins signed the papers saying he was still registered to vote at the address of his mother's home in southeast Shreveport, and not his downtown condo where he actually lives and takes a homestead exemption. As Bickford told the judges Friday, Perkins lived at his mother's home when he initially returned to Shreveport and ran for mayor in 2018.
Perkins has said he made "a clerical error" on his candidacy filing, and that knocking him out of the election for that reason amounts to "voter suppression."
His attorneys have called the mistake "immaterial" to his candidacy.
They all declined comment after walking out of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal building.
Two of the judges considering Perkins' appeal ruled earlier this year to confirm a candidate's disqualification. Judges Moore and Stone concurred in the ruling that sank a candidate trying to run for mayor of West Monroe. The case against that candidate, Don Nance, is cited as a precedent in Perkins' case.
Bickford told the judges on Friday they "should not be bound" by the West Monroe case.
Perkins' team has said they will appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court if they have to. The state's highest court has the option of whether to consider the case.
Perkins changed his voter registration to his condo on Marshall Street the day after the lawsuit challenging his candidacy was filed.