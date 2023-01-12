BENTON, La. – Robert Berry’s positions as executive director and board member of the Cypress Black Bayou Recreational and Water Conservation District do not constitute incompatible offices so he can keep both positions.
That’s according to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in a judgment Thursday affirming a Bossier District Court ruling. The appellate court reconsidered the matter after it was remanded by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Berry has been the subject of two lawsuits filed in 2020 claiming he violated the state’s dual office-holding law by simultaneously holding the executive director’s job and a spot on the district’s board.
The first lawsuit was filed by Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin then Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a petition to intervene. A Bossier District Court judge sided with Berry in a ruling on Dec. 2, 2020.
The attorney general appealed two district court rulings in Berry’s favor and took the matter to the Louisiana Supreme Court. Marvin did not appeal.
The courts considered affidavits of the conservation district’s five board members, all of whom stated Berry does not have and never attempted to use his authority to vote on his appointment or removal as executive director or any other matters related to that position or as a board member.
Berry pointed out his role as a board member is a part-time appointive office, not an elected position, and he is employed as the executive director.
The 2nd Circuit said the affidavits demonstrate Berry is not in violation of the state’s dual office-holding law because he does not have the authority to appoint or remove himself as executive director. Further he does not have the authority to appoint or remove a board member because state law grants that power to the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the governing bodies in Bossier City and Benton, the School Board and the Bossier Levee District board.
The 2nd Circuit assessed court costs of $3,638 to the attorney general’s office.