SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins must pay the attorney fees connected to a lawsuit filed in 2020 challenging his face mask mandate, an appellate court ruled Wednesday.
In addition to upholding the trial court’s assessment of $36,000, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal added another $2,011 to cover cost of the appeal.
Celcog LLC, doing business as Strawn’s Eat Shop Too, along with Air U Shreveport LLC, The Brain Train LLC and Bearing Service & Supply Inc. sued Perkins – in his capacity as mayor not personally -- in July 2020 shortly after he issued an executive order requiring citizens to wear masks or facial coverings when inside businesses in Shreveport. His order came a few months after the Louisiana governor declared a statewide public health emergency.
The business owners contended the enforcement measures in Perkins’ order violated the state constitution and state laws and that Perkins lacked authority to make such an order. Perkins wanted to assess violators and even threatened to turn off their water or revoke liquor licenses.
A Caddo district judge stopped enforcement of the mandate, agreeing the mayor did not have authority to issue the mandate.
Perkins did not seek an appeal. But the businesses subsequently filed a motion for attorney fees. Perkins did fight that but lost on appeal.
The businesses first asked for $41,900. Perkins called the amount “excessive and unreasonable.”
The trial court on March 17, 2021, awarded the businesses $36,000, after finding some duplication and clerical issues in the billings.
Because he was sued as mayor, the city will cover the cost.