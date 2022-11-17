SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport owes the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office more money.
That’s the decision Thursday of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in an opinion that orders the city of Shreveport to pay the marshal’s office almost $4.6 million to cover operations and expenses of his office.
The late city marshal, Charlie Caldwell Jr., sued the city in January 2020, saying the city owed his office $9.7 million since 2008. At issue was whether the city was mandated to pay certain operating expenses.
In June 2021, a Caddo District Court judge ordered the City of Shreveport to pay $1.5 million. Additionally, the judge ordered the city to fund the marshal’s operations and expenses going forward.
The city had claimed in a response to Caldwell’s lawsuit that it did not owe him any money and any expenses over and above what was paid for salaries and benefits were to be covered by the marshal’s discretionary fund revenues.
The marshal and city filed motions for a new trial to correct what both deemed were accounting errors in the district court’s opinion. At a hearing held on the motions in August 2021, the trial court did determine some of its calculations were wrong and granted motions for a new trial and modified the monetary amount in the judgment.
But Caldwell appealed that ruling. He argued the trial court wrongly removed defrayment funds from his control and disregarded his authority to use them for operations and to purchase equipment.
Caldwell died in June so James Jefferson, the chief deputy who succeeded Caldwell, was substituted as an appellant in the lawsuit.
The 2nd Circuit in its opinion Thursday said state law clearly provides for the marshal’s collection and control of defrayment funds for “useful and necessary” expenses and for the purchase of law enforcement equipment. Thus, the trial court erred in applying those funds to the city’s obligation.
The appellate panel reversed that portion of the district court’s judgment and amended the amount the city owes to the marshal’s office.
Costs of the appeal in the amount of $3,195 is assessed to the city.