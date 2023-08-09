SHREVEPORT, La. – The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Wednesday affirmed a trial court’s ruling dismissing First Baptist Bossier from a lawsuit filed by some of its former members.
The 15 plaintiffs, all former members, appealed a Bossier District Court judge’s ruling handed down last year that dismissed claims the church’s articles of incorporation executed in 2014 were null and void.
The plaintiffs contended the change to the articles of incorporation were illegal and done not long after the Rev. Brad Jurkovich assumed the pastoral position.
The church challenged the timeliness of the lawsuit’s filing and questioned if the plaintiffs had legal standing. District Judge Charles Smith in June 2021 ruled in the church’s favor on those issues. The plaintiffs appealed.
One appellate judge dissented from the majority’s opinion, saying the trial court’s ruling should be reversed and remanded for additional evidence.
A separate lawsuit questioning financial decision-making of church leaders was not included in this lawsuit.