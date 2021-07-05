SHREVEPORT, La. – The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal has affirmed the contempt of court finding of a former investigator with the DeSoto District Attorney’s Office.
Kem Jones filed his own appeal of the contempt finding that resulted after he was seen at a hearing related to a grand jury proceeding holding his cell phone in a way to indicate he was photographing or filming those in the courtroom.
To put the matter in context, 2nd Circuit Judge Jeff Robinson reviewed the “conflict brewing in the criminal justice system in DeSoto Parish in 2017 and 2018, particularly involving the DA and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.” The conflict “apparently originated” from the disruption of funding of an off-duty enforcement program called LACE, or Local Area Compensated Enforcement Program.
Conflict over LACE-related diversion, misappropriation of funds and a state audit ultimately led to former District Attorney Gary Evans requesting a grand jury to examine alleged payroll fraud by some sheriff's office employees. Sheriff Jayson Richardson filed a motion to remove Evans from the proceedings.
A hearing on the motion was set on Oct. 8, 2018, and that’s when Judge Charles Adams (now the district attorney) was made aware that Jones and Cloyce Clark, a now-former assistant district attorney, were seen photographing or videoing proceedings in the courtroom. Adams order the men’s phones to be seized.
At a hearing days later, several deputies testified about seeing Jones in the back of the courtroom holding up his phone above the rail in front of him and panning it back and forth. Jones declined to answer questions about his actions, citing his Fifth Amendment right.
Clark admitted he took photos in the courtroom, but said it was before court began and they were personal photos. He said he didn’t think there was anything wrong with taking photos while court was not in session.
On Oct. 30, 2018, Adams eventually found Jones and Clark in contempt but did not sentence them. On March 18, 2020, Adams entered a ruling saying considering the admonishment given to the men on Oct. 12, 2018, he considered the matter sufficiently addressed and ordered no additional punishment. The cell phones were returned.
Jones and Clark appealed; however, Clark dismissed his appeal.
Jones argued in his appeal there was no evidence to support a finding he violated a court order. But the 2nd Circuit disagreed, saying there was an “abundance of testimony concerning Jones’ actions with his phone in the courtroom. The evidence was sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jones committed constructive criminal contempt in Judge Adams’ courtroom on Oct. 8.”
Jones also argued the seizure to search his cell phone violated his rights.
“Even if it is assumed that the phones were unreasonably seized and searched, any assumed violation was harmless as Jones’s contempt conviction was surely unattributable to the seizure and search because no evidence was ever gleaned from either of his phones. Jones was convicted based on the testimony of several witnesses regarding his behavior in court,” Robinson wrote.
Jones also cited other issues where he said errors were made in his case. The 2nd Circuit denied those arguments.